Student threatens to stab school aide after being told to turn down music

An incident at the Home of the Islanders left one student facing felony charges. It was on Monday that 18-year-old JFK High School student Kevin Kosme threatened to stab a school aid with a pencil after being told to turn his music down.

School Resource Officers helped apprehend the student, but not after Kosme threatened them a second time. More violence occurred as the student was led to the office.

DOE deputy superintendent Erika Cruz told KUAM News, "The employee opened the door for them and in the process the student kicked the door, therefore clipping the hand of the employee who sustained injuries; this employee is okay however she did sustain injuries to her left hand."

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, three counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony, one count of assault as a misdemeanor and one count of disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.