Fingerprinting tech lead to capture of burglar - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Fingerprinting tech lead to capture of burglar

Posted: Updated:

A crime-fighting fingerprint ID system helped police track down another man linked to a March 2016 burglary at the Standard Group condos in Tamuning.

40 year old Rickey Chris McIntosh Jr. is facing new charges of burglary and theft of property.

He is already being held at the Department of Corrections for a separate crime.

Investigators say the suspect in last year's burglary stole about $6,000 in cash, and electronics and jewelry that's estimated to cost about $5,000.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Classes will be held at Tiyan High on Friday

    Classes will be held at Tiyan High on Friday

    Classes will resume at Tiyan High School Friday after they were cancelled on Thursday due to electrical issues. According to deputy superintendent Erika Cruz, the electrical issues stemmed from repeated outages at the Home of the Titans on Wednesday. She said power was restored throughout the entire campus after an old transformer was replaced with a new 150 KVA transformer by CoreTech International Thursday evening.More >>
    Classes will resume at Tiyan High School Friday after they were cancelled on Thursday due to electrical issues. According to deputy superintendent Erika Cruz, the electrical issues stemmed from repeated outages at the Home of the Titans on Wednesday. She said power was restored throughout the entire campus after an old transformer was replaced with a new 150 KVA transformer by CoreTech International Thursday evening.More >>

  • Rodents, cockroaches close San Jose Supermarket

    Rodents, cockroaches close San Jose Supermarket

    San Jose Supermarket received a notice of closure on Monday after an inspection conducted by the Department of Public Health revealed signs of a rodent and cockroach infestation.

    More >>

    San Jose Supermarket received a notice of closure on Monday after an inspection conducted by the Department of Public Health revealed signs of a rodent and cockroach infestation.

    More >>

  • Student threatens to stab school aide after being told to turn down music

    Student threatens to stab school aide after being told to turn down music

    An incident at the Home of the Islanders left one student facing felony charges. It was on Monday that 18-year-old JFK High School student Kevin Kosme threatened to stab a school aid with a pencil after being told to turn his music down. School Resource Officers helped apprehend the student, but not after Kosme threatened them a second time. More violence occurred as the student was led to the office. DOE deputy superintendent Erika Cruz told KUAM News, "The employee opened the...More >>
    An incident at the Home of the Islanders left one student facing felony charges. It was on Monday that 18-year-old JFK High School student Kevin Kosme threatened to stab a school aid with a pencil after being told to turn his music down. School Resource Officers helped apprehend the student, but not after Kosme threatened them a second time. More violence occurred as the student was led to the office. DOE deputy superintendent Erika Cruz told KUAM News, "The employee opened the...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly