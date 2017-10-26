Fingerprinting tech lead to capture of burglar

A crime-fighting fingerprint ID system helped police track down another man linked to a March 2016 burglary at the Standard Group condos in Tamuning.

40 year old Rickey Chris McIntosh Jr. is facing new charges of burglary and theft of property.

He is already being held at the Department of Corrections for a separate crime.

Investigators say the suspect in last year's burglary stole about $6,000 in cash, and electronics and jewelry that's estimated to cost about $5,000.