Charter school budgeting debated

While the Guam Education Board and representatives from existing charter schools have spoken out in favor of delinking budgets, that change would likely necessitate additional staff for the charter council. It sparked a lengthy conversation at a charter meeting this morning.

It's the largest budget in the government of Guam - and in addition to supporting all 41 schools, the department of education's budget also supports 2 charter schools, with an additional two schools in the works.

But recent issues over budgeting and accountability have both parties questioning whether a budget separation is in order. "We've got enough issues to deal with at GDOE, we're traditional public schools, we have charter schools that are out here and we are doing our best to support the way we monitor and use these funds, but the reality, if we staff the charter school council appropriately we wouldn't necessarily need to be in this hybrid situation," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

He says in addition, lumping both budgets together puts a stress on DOE's resources - particularly the internal audit office. "And so we dedicate a number of internal audit hours. If additional charters are added we're going to have to dedicate even more auditor hours to conducting this."

While he seemed supportive of the split, council member Celestin Babauta and chairwoman Amanda Blas cautioned that any split would require additional help. They said, respectively, "So definitely there's a big need to go to the legislature and ask that we have an administrative executive director," and, "I don't think it would be realistic to have just an executive director, we'd have to have an auditor - some kind of audit position in place."

The council agreed to discuss the issue further. Meanwhile, Fernandez also addressed Guahan Academy Charter School legal counsel Lenny Rapadas after school representatives indicated that recent criticism over the school's finances could be an attempt to take the school down.

"I want to let you know, at least on my behalf since you're here, and in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration, that certainly is not the intent of this council or myself to find a way to close the other charter schools, I hope and presume we are all trying to figure out ways to make the charter school law work," he said. "You have charter schools that have been in place for decades and they still have problems, so our little community would do well if we work together and I appreciate those comments."

We should add a charter council roundtable is also scheduled for this coming Monday at the Guam Legislature.

