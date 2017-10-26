New airport system means get to the airport earlier

Travelers should start getting to the airport even earlier now, a recommended 2-and-a-half to 3 hours ahead of departure. The TSA is rolling out new security measures called Enhanced Accessible Property Search, or EAP.

Airport acting executive manager Peter Roy Martinez made the announcement at a GIAA Board meeting Thursday, saying, "This new process will require an increased search of property. Passengers will be required to divest any electronics items larger than a cell phone for a total inspection process."

TSA says the new Enhanced screening program, which involves more divesting of hand-carry items, was implemented at the Guam airport last week.

According to its website, travelers will be asked to remove the electronics from their carry-on bags and place them in a bin, similar to how they've been screening laptop computers.