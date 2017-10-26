Vandal throws cinder block at Hemlani's Apartments staffer - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Vandal throws cinder block at Hemlani's Apartments staffer

Posted: Updated:

A graffiti vandal caught in the act resulted in Guam police responding to disturbance at the Hemlani apartments in Harmon this afternoon.

It happened just before 3pm.

Investigators say the complex owner tried to stop a male individual, possibly a minor, who was caught tagging on the property.

In the process, the suspect threw a cinder block at one of the building employees.

Details of the employee's injuries have not yet been released. Police are looking for the suspect.

