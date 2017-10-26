Provisions for Guam in 2018 NDAA - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Provisions for Guam in 2018 NDAA

Posted: Updated:

Key members of the House and Senate begin discussion on the Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, a major bill that also contains important provisions for Guam.

Delegate Madeleine Bordallo is a member of the conference committee that's meeting to resolve differences in the bill.

In a news release, she  says she is pushing for her provision that gives the Customs and Immigration service the flexibility to approve workers for the construction and health industries here.  Both have been hurt by a nearly 100-percent denial rate of H2B foreign visas.

Other Bordallo provisions include authorization for the no-cost transfer of the former Ship Repair Facility to GEDA so GovGuam can develop it.

Another section requires the Navy to establish a multi-million dollar dry-dock facility here.

The conference committee determines the final version of the bill to be sent to the president for signing.

