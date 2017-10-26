Former Guam resident accuses priest of forced sex

Another victim of clergy sexual abuse surfaces.

A former Malojoj man only identified as 56-year-old M.P. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard every Sunday for three months in the early 1970s.

The priest knew he liked basketball, so offered to take the boy to the basketball court after mass.

Instead, they'd go to the convent where Brouillard forced him to perform sex acts.

The abuse continued as M.P.'s grandfather insisted he join the Boy Scouts.

When M.P. tried to tell his grandparents, Brouillard told them M.P. was disobedient and did not deserve to be an altar boy.

When he tried to convince them the priest had lied, they whipped him.

M.P. is suing for $10 million.