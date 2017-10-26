Former Guam resident accuses priest of forced sex - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Former Guam resident accuses priest of forced sex

Another victim of clergy sexual abuse surfaces.

 A former Malojoj man only identified as 56-year-old M.P. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard every Sunday for three months in the early 1970s.

The priest knew he liked basketball, so offered to take the boy to the basketball court after mass.

Instead, they'd go to the convent where Brouillard forced him to perform sex acts.

The abuse continued as M.P.'s grandfather insisted he join the Boy Scouts.

When M.P. tried to tell his grandparents, Brouillard told them M.P. was disobedient and did not deserve to be an altar boy.

When he tried to convince them the priest had lied, they whipped him.

M.P. is suing for $10 million.

  Provisions for Guam in 2018 NDAA

    Key members of the House and Senate begin discussion on the Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, a major bill that also contains important provisions for Guam. Delegate Madeleine Bordallo is a member of the conference committee that's meeting to resolve differences in the bill. In a news release, she  says she is pushing for her provision that gives the Customs and Immigration service the flexibility to approve workers for the construction and health industries
  Jezebel Quinata pleads guilty to conspiracy

    One of three defendants in a scheme to bring contraband into the Mangilao compound enters a plea agreement with the government. Jezebel Quinata pleaded guilty to conspiracy to promote major prison contraband as a second degree felony. Quinata, Yolanda Megofna, and Attorney General's Office staffer Joaquin Reyes were arrested earlier this year. Reyes was visiting Megofna, who is an inmate at DOC, and allegedly attempted to pass 1.5-grams of the drug "ICE" to her while in th
