Corrections officer sentenced to 46 months for drug smuggling into prison

It was apparently an inside job. A veteran corrections officer is sentenced in federal court today after he was busted smuggling thousands of dollars worth of crystal meth, among other types of contraband, into the prison earlier this year.

The court handed down a lenient sentence in an effort to encourage future defendants to cooperate with authorities.

His words few, but remorseful. Ex-corrections officer Ronald Artero Pereira told the court on Thursday, "I'm very sorry, very sorry to the people, to my family. They continue to support me."

His family was present for today's sentencing hearing, one family member very emotional. Earlier this year, Pereira's employers had been tipped off on his plan to distribute drugs and other items amongst prisoners. When he reported for duty, he was subject to a bag check.

As you can see from his mug shot - he appears black and blue from injuries. That's because he tried to grab an item during the search and attempted to put it in his mouth. He needed to be restrained for officials to complete the bag search.

Pereira was carrying on his person and in his car close to 30 grams of the drug "ICE", mobile phones, charging cables, earphones, needle syringes, disposable lighters, cigarette wrapping liners, modified glass smoking pipes, Krazy Glue, and marijuana.

Court documents state Pereira was working with a woman named "Jess". She asked him to drop a package to the Department of Corrections in exchange for $300 to $500.

The package was box of Pop Tarts. Pereira was instructed to drop the box into the lobby trash can by the infirmary to be picked up. He told authorities he didn't know who the recipient was.

Both defense and the government today agreed on the lower sentence of 46 months. The government stated Pereira's cooperation was sincere and helpful, and his assistance may be needed in the future. They further argued for the lesser jail term in hopes of encouraging other defendants to cooperate with authorities.

Defense explained that Pereira had turned to drugs after a difficult breakup in 2016. He dealt with his depression by turning to the drug "ICE" which made him susceptible to the temptation of bringing in items for inmates. Family, according to court filings, also vouched for Pereira's excellent character and that the crime he committed was a terrible mistake.

Pereira was sentenced to 46-months - or just under four years - in federal detention with credit for time served.

While incarcerated, the court ordered he participates in a drug treatment program as well as take advantage of any additional programs offered.

His jail term will be followed by three years supervised release.