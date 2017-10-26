Jezebel Quinata pleads guilty to conspiracy - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Jezebel Quinata pleads guilty to conspiracy

Posted: Updated:

One of three defendants in a scheme to bring contraband into the Mangilao compound enters a plea agreement with the government. Jezebel Quinata pleaded guilty to conspiracy to promote major prison contraband as a second degree felony.

Quinata, Yolanda Megofna, and Attorney General's Office staffer Joaquin Reyes were arrested earlier this year.

Reyes was visiting Megofna, who is an inmate at DOC, and allegedly attempted to pass 1.5-grams of the drug "ICE" to her while in the visitation room. Quinata was implicated in the scheme as the supplier. She faces anywhere from three to ten years behind bars.

Her deal requires she testify against her co-defendants.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Provisions for Guam in 2018 NDAA

    Provisions for Guam in 2018 NDAA

    Key members of the House and Senate begin discussion on the Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, a major bill that also contains important provisions for Guam. Delegate Madeleine Bordallo is a member of the conference committee that's meeting to resolve differences in the bill. In a news release, she  says she is pushing for her provision that gives the Customs and Immigration service the flexibility to approve workers for the construction and health industries ...More >>
    Key members of the House and Senate begin discussion on the Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, a major bill that also contains important provisions for Guam. Delegate Madeleine Bordallo is a member of the conference committee that's meeting to resolve differences in the bill. In a news release, she  says she is pushing for her provision that gives the Customs and Immigration service the flexibility to approve workers for the construction and health industries ...More >>

  • Former Guam resident accuses priest of forced sex

    Former Guam resident accuses priest of forced sex

     A former Malojoj man only identified as 56-year-old M.P. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard every Sunday for three months in the early 1970s.

    More >>

     A former Malojoj man only identified as 56-year-old M.P. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard every Sunday for three months in the early 1970s.

    More >>

  • Jezebel Quinata pleads guilty to conspiracy

    Jezebel Quinata pleads guilty to conspiracy

    One of three defendants in a scheme to bring contraband into the Mangilao compound enters a plea agreement with the government. Jezebel Quinata pleaded guilty to conspiracy to promote major prison contraband as a second degree felony. Quinata, Yolanda Megofna, and Attorney General's Office staffer Joaquin Reyes were arrested earlier this year. Reyes was visiting Megofna, who is an inmate at DOC, and allegedly attempted to pass 1.5-grams of the drug "ICE" to her while in th...More >>
    One of three defendants in a scheme to bring contraband into the Mangilao compound enters a plea agreement with the government. Jezebel Quinata pleaded guilty to conspiracy to promote major prison contraband as a second degree felony. Quinata, Yolanda Megofna, and Attorney General's Office staffer Joaquin Reyes were arrested earlier this year. Reyes was visiting Megofna, who is an inmate at DOC, and allegedly attempted to pass 1.5-grams of the drug "ICE" to her while in th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly