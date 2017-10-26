Jezebel Quinata pleads guilty to conspiracy

One of three defendants in a scheme to bring contraband into the Mangilao compound enters a plea agreement with the government. Jezebel Quinata pleaded guilty to conspiracy to promote major prison contraband as a second degree felony.

Quinata, Yolanda Megofna, and Attorney General's Office staffer Joaquin Reyes were arrested earlier this year.

Reyes was visiting Megofna, who is an inmate at DOC, and allegedly attempted to pass 1.5-grams of the drug "ICE" to her while in the visitation room. Quinata was implicated in the scheme as the supplier. She faces anywhere from three to ten years behind bars.

Her deal requires she testify against her co-defendants.