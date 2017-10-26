WHO speaks at regional health forum

Diabetes and cardiovascular disease are the two of the biggest concerns when it comes to non-communicable diseases in the Pacific Region - and in an effort to reduce incidences on island the World Health Organization and Department of Public Health and Social Services held a Northern Pacific Health Promotion Leadership Workshop at the Westin Hotel today.

WHO representative Dr. Jason Ligot told KUAM News, "For Guam, the focus has been on improving their primary healthcare, so we've been working with the department of public health in building their capacity and providing them with some tools with improving primary healthcare in Guam. For WHO, we believe that primary healthcare is an effective strategy for preventing and controlling these non-communicable diseases."

He said providing patients with better education, prevention and screening at the community level could help put a dent in NCD diagnosis n. He added health is at the center of sustainable development goals, a topic he discussed in depth with participants from Guam, Federated States of Micronesia, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Palau.