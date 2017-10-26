GVB concludes South Korean roadshow - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GVB concludes South Korean roadshow

The Guam Visitors Bureau wrapped up a three-day and multi-city roadshow in South Korea last week that allowed the agency to connect with over 300 travel agents, airlines and travel professionals. The roadshow took place in the cities of Busan, Gwangju and Daegu from October 17th to 19th and marked the first time GVB introduced Guam as a destination to the Gwangju region.

GVB president Nate Denight noted Korea is one of Guam's most important visitor markets and the roadshow should promote future growth of the island's tourism market.

Meanwhile GVB's 2018 campaign theme - "InstaGuam" - was also unveiled at the roadshow, highlighting Guam as an instant vacation destination from major Asian cities and focusing on user-generated content.

