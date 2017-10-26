Ceremony welcomes new Americans, honors Filipino American Histor - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Ceremony welcomes new Americans, honors Filipino American History Month

Posted: Updated:

It was a-double celebration - a special ceremony was held on Thursday to swear-in America's newest citizens, and also honor Filipino American History Month.

The District court hosts these ceremonies just about every month.  This one just happens to coincide with America's annual celebration of its ethnic Filipino citizens, and so the court invited Senator Jim Espaldon, the son of Filipino immigrants, to speak to the group of mostly Filipinos who were to be sworn in. "My fellow Americans," said the senator, "congratulations and welcome to the American family."

"Immigrants from all over the world have been the foundation of American society, since the very inception of the United States of America. And this is reflected in the words of president Lyndon by Johnson, who said, and I quote: American is not merely a nation, it is a nation of nations."

The excitement was palpable among this group of young, and old, and middle aged. For these flag waving, anthem singing, allegiance reciting new Americans it is a moment they will never forget. One said, "It makes me feel more proud because I am an American citizen now." Another commented, "Oh my goodness, it's overwhelming, so very touching, I mean real nice, it's so very touching."

"I'm very proud to be an American citizen," said yet another.

A total of 39 new Americans swore their allegiance. 34 from the Philippines, and 1 each from India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

