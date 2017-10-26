KUAM Gamechangers: Jahmar White

Jahmar White got game.

The St. Paul’s junior point guard is one of the keys to the defending champion Warriors’ hunt for a repeat title in 2018.

What makes Jahmar a specialty on the court? The diversity in his skill set. Defensively, if he’s beaten off the dribble – which is a rare occurrence, he’s quick enough to recover. Offensively, you just never know what to expect. Will he drive or will he shoot? It’s like a three choice plate though – Jahmar also loves to unselfishly dish the rock off and create opportunities for his teammates.

He’s also creating opportunities for himself, with his dedication to his studies.

“It takes a lot, you have to go the extra mile to do a lot of things, whether it’s staying up late at night to study, or staying up late in the gym putting up shots to get better, it takes a lot of effort,” White said.

White led a balanced attack for the Warriors in the IIAAG title game and put up 20 points to help bring the Championship to Harmon against the Guam High Panthers.

While some student-athletes spread their sports around, White is strictly a baller, and it was his big brother who pushed him to keep improving.

“I always used to follow my brother around, just copy everything he did,” Jahmar says. “When I got old enough, he started putting me through drills every day, every morning. He’d wake me up early in the morning just to get better; it always feels good to get better, too.”

White has stayed sharp in the long offseason, playing for the Malesso Rebels and the Guam Elite Team. With the Elites, White was red-hot helping win the 18-under and 16-under titles in Guam Elite Basketball’s Breyer’s Ice Cream Youth Summer Showcase.

He was the 16-under MVP, scoring 37 points in his team’s win. White also took home titles in the Guam Youth Basketball Association and Summer Jam Leagues. To put the icing on the cake, White also played on the U17 Guam National Basketball team, taking Bronze in the FIBA Oceania Championships.

“It feels good to play against people like that, it lets you know where you are when it comes to basketball, “ Jahmar said of his FIBA experience. “Our tallest player was 6’2” – and most of the other teams their shortest player was about 6’2” so it was a good experience.”

White wants

to take it to the next level – and he has a good idea of what kind of mind set it takes to get there.

“You’re going to have different coaches, here and there. You got to be able to expand your knowledge, and pick everyone’s brain. You just got to be able to be coachable, be like a sponge and absorb everything,” White said. “I just want to go the next level of basketball and continue to play basketball.”

White knows if you want the rewards, you got to put in the work to get them. If going the distance means throwing in an extra mile or too, Jahmar will treat it like a fast break – he won’t stop until he scores – and that’s what makes Jahmar White a Gamechanger.