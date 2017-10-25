Fingerprints from year-old case lands man in jail

Fingerprints left at the scene of a burglary in 2016 has resulted in Guam police criminal investigation detectives placing one man under arrest. Jeremy Dean Isaac, 24, is charged with Burglary, Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief (Graffiti). Authorities say the burglary was reported at Perez Acres in Yigo last year. Investigators ran the fingerprints through the Crime Labs Automated Fingerprint Identification System, and linked it to a suspect who police say turned out to be a neighbor.

Isaac is being held in custody awaiting to answer to the charges.