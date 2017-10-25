Fingerprints from year-old case lands man in jail - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Fingerprints from year-old case lands man in jail

Posted: Updated:

Fingerprints left at the scene of a burglary in 2016 has resulted in Guam police criminal investigation detectives placing one man under arrest. Jeremy Dean Isaac, 24, is charged with Burglary, Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief (Graffiti). Authorities say the burglary was reported at Perez Acres in Yigo last year. Investigators ran the fingerprints through the Crime Labs Automated Fingerprint Identification System, and linked it to a suspect who police say turned out to be a neighbor.

Isaac is being held in custody awaiting to answer to the charges. 

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Fingerprints from year-old case lands man in jail

    Fingerprints from year-old case lands man in jail

    Jeremy Dean Isaac, 24, is charged with Burglary, Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief (Graffiti).

    More >>

    Jeremy Dean Isaac, 24, is charged with Burglary, Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief (Graffiti).

    More >>

  • Woman indicted for allegedly threatening to kill witness

    Woman indicted for allegedly threatening to kill witness

    An indictment is handed down against a 33 year old woman who allegedly threatened to kill an apparent witness involved in the alleged major prison contraband scheme.

    More >>

    An indictment is handed down against a 33 year old woman who allegedly threatened to kill an apparent witness involved in the alleged major prison contraband scheme.

    More >>

  • Hearing set for H2B lawsuit

    Hearing set for H2B lawsuit

    A hearing is set on the Justice Department's motion to dismiss a lawsuit against USCIS in the H2B visa denial controversy.  Contractors filed the complaint seeking to reverse the nearly 100-percent rejection rate of foreign worker applications in recent months. Local officials, including the Governor, have said the policy is having a severe negative impact on local construction. Magistrate judge Joaquin Manibusan conducted a preliminary review. He found the plaintiffs are not li...More >>
    A hearing is set on the Justice Department's motion to dismiss a lawsuit against USCIS in the H2B visa denial controversy.  Contractors filed the complaint seeking to reverse the nearly 100-percent rejection rate of foreign worker applications in recent months. Local officials, including the Governor, have said the policy is having a severe negative impact on local construction. Magistrate judge Joaquin Manibusan conducted a preliminary review. He found the plaintiffs are not li...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly