Woman indicted for allegedly threatening to kill witness

An indictment is handed down against a 33 year old woman who allegedly threatened to kill an apparent witness involved in the alleged major prison contraband scheme. Charissa Marie Tenorio has been indicted on charges of intimidation of a witness by extortion, witness tampering, and harassment.

Court documents state she allegedly confronted friends of the alleged victim telling them she wants to kill them for "snitching" on one of the former officers, Frankie Rosalin, who is her boyfriend.

Tenorio further allegedly was seen staking out the victim's home.

She's since denied making any threat.