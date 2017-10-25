Hearing set for H2B lawsuit

A hearing is set on the Justice Department's motion to dismiss a lawsuit against USCIS in the H2B visa denial controversy. Contractors filed the complaint seeking to reverse the nearly 100-percent rejection rate of foreign worker applications in recent months. Local officials, including the Governor, have said the policy is having a severe negative impact on local construction.

Magistrate judge Joaquin Manibusan conducted a preliminary review. He found the plaintiffs are not likely to prevail on the merits of their case, and recommended dismissal.

District court chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood will hear arguments on November 9th.