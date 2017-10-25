Over 60 lbs. of crystal meth intercepted in the mail in the last year

The holidays are just around the corner, which means more packages coming and going through the postal mail service. But, the people you are about to meet are tasked with making sure those items do not include anything illegal - like illicit drugs.

Over 60 pounds of crystal methamphetamine has been intercepted in the mail over the past year. "The influx of meth into Guam, I would say, is higher than normal," explained Kevin Rho, the Assistant Inspector in Charge for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service San Francisco Division. Twice this year they've conducted weeks-long interdictions bringing off island resources to assist in local efforts to seize drugs in the mail, most of which arrive from the mainland with purity levels ranging from 95 to 99 percent.

"If you receive a parcel that you weren't expecting or you don't recognize the name or the person that's sending it to you, do not open it," he added.

The street value of the drug ""ICE" on Guam is anywhere from 200 to 400 dollars per gram.

That's significantly higher compared to California, according to Rho who estimates the value ranges from $60 to $80 per gram. "Guam is an island, its isolated and its far away," he said, with Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio chiming in with, "It's hard to get here because of the obvious barriers to getting it here. There's only a couple of different channels. You've got sea and air. That's it."

Penalties for such crimes could result in serious jail time. Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent David Stubbs and federal prosecutor Maravic David with a break down, saying, "Depending on the quantity seized, there's a mandatory minimum of years for methampethamine that's 5-grams or more. There's a mandatory min for meth that's 50 grams or more - the penalties will increase if there are prior drug felony convictions."

"To put that into perspective, a gram of meth or a gram is about the size of a sugar packet. So consider five sugar packets worth of meth, that can get you five years in prison."

Guam currently has 2 full-time postal inspectors in addition to Guam Customs and Quarantine who work daily to intercept the drugs before they make it on the street.

Law enforcement call out on the public to do their part to do the same with a reward of up to $50,000 for tips that lead to a significant arrest. Rho added, "If anybody has any information, they want to give an anonymous tip or what not they can definitely contact our 24-hour law enforcement number 877-876-2455."