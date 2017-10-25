Terminated corrections officer will face trial on his own

One of the fired Department of Corrections officers accused in the prison contraband ring will go to trial on his own. Superior Court Judge Vern Perez granting the severance motion today. This now allows for former corrections officer Gerry Hocog to be tried separately from the 12 others indicted in the alleged scheme.

A possible one week long trial. Fired corrections officer Gerry Hocog could be first to go before a jury. Superior Court judge Vern Perez today granting defense attorney Jay Arriola's motion to sever the case.

Arriola told KUAM News, "Goes to show that there is a lot of prejudice when you put 13 people together and charge them all in one lump sum. Some type of big conspiracy when really the facts don't bear that out. The court was wise in its decision to realize that sufficient prejudice exists in having a joint trial with all these others. The allegations against my client at much less serious, much more isolated and certainly has a valid defense to them and we look forward to showing that in court."

The indictment names Hocog as being charged with conspiracy to promote major prison contraband, receiving bribes, and official misconduct.

The prosecution has since filed its opposition to the severance motions, and arguing in court today that the number of defendants in the indictment - 13 - could be substantially less, as they begin negotiations.

Now, Hocog will go before a jury with trial scheduled to start on December 10.

Meantime, former corrections officer Frankie Rosalin, who has since resigned from the prison, is also trying to sever his case from the others. The judge taking that motion under advisement.

The case is set to continue next Wednesday at 1:30pm.