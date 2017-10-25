Case against Allan Agababa dismissed without prejudice

The man charged and tried twice for the aggravated murder of his mother is now a free man. Late this afternoon, the court dismissing the case against Allan Agababa without prejudice. Though this means he can still be charged and tried in the future, prosecutors say they don't plan on a third trial.

It's official. After four years in a jail cell, Agababa is no longer a resident at the Department of Corrections. "He is a free man," Attorney Curtis Van De Veld told KUAM News. "He is released from custody. And the case dismissed. The case is no longer pending against him."

Agababa was tried twice for allegedly killing his mother, 55-year-old Shelly Bernstein, to collect up to $400,000 in her death benefits. Both times, the government failed to produce enough evidence to convict him of aggravated murder. Both trials resulted in hung juries - and rendered mistrials.

Though the government argued Bernstein died from blunt force trauma to the head, no murder weapon was ever found. They later proposed Agababa placed Fentanyl patches on his mother, but again could not prove he did so.

On the night she was found dead in her Tamuning home, Bernstein had three of these prescription painkiller patches on her arm, and others on her bed. "That doesn't mean it couldn't be re-tried in the future, but I believe they'd have to come up with much better evidence than they had at the time of the second trial."

Now it's back to square one for the government, who Van De Veld confirms will return to investigating the case. "I think that as time passes, it becomes more and more unlikely that he would be likely to be prosecuted for the charge against him in this case," he said.

As for the money that awaits him, KUAM files show Bernstein had two named beneficiaries.

One was Allan Agababa, and the other was her younger son, Dusty. "Death benefits, I believe, were paid out to Dusty," said the attorney. "I don't know what the respective companies that are providing the benefits, what position they will take. All I know is that he's a free man and he doesn't have criminal charges pending against him, so I don't believe there's a reason not to provide him with whatever benefits he would be entitled to."

So, what next?

Van De Veld said, "Allan is a young man and looks forward to being free."

In a press release, Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson states "Our job is to seek justice by ensuring the guilty are held accountable, the innocent are protected from unwarranted harm, and the rights of all participants, including victims of crime, are respected. Based on the present evidence, justice is served by dismissal without prejudice of this case."

The Attorney General concluding they will not be pursuing a third trial.