Military emphasizes public trust, readiness, community service

The military continues making the public speaking rounds in support of the Marine relocation. Wednesday, representatives appeared before the Chamber of commerce to explain their plans, and how they are addressing local environmental and cultural concerns.

Marine officials laid out for chamber members a now-familiar story of how they've met federal environmental requirements and a biological opinion, and how they're sticking to the guidelines as set by a programmatic agreement with the Government of Guam. Their message, says spokesman Major Tim Patrick, is, "Number one is ensuring public trust; number two is ensuring we have war fighters that are ready to go, and ready at a moment's notice; and number 3 is that we are great neighbors in the community."

But critics of the buildup continue with their messages, too. Especially opponents of the live-fire training range at Andersen's northwest field, who say the complex poses lasting harm to the nearby pristine environment at Ritidian. Patrick added, "I would just encourage people to continue to voice their concerns, those concerns keep us responsible and those concerns let us know what's going on in the community."

In their most recent protest efforts, opposition groups brought in activists from Okinawa to express how the Marines have impacted their homeland. Still, the military is undeterred.

"The live-fire training range complex is going according to schedule," Patrick noted. "There's been no change in the construction plans for that. The same goes for the cantonment in Finegayan, no change for that plan either."