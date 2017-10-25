Military emphasizes public trust, readiness, community service

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
An indictment is handed down against a 33 year old woman who allegedly threatened to kill an apparent witness involved in the alleged major prison contraband scheme.More >>
Getting a second chance, 15 people are the latest to graduate from the Adult Drug Court Program.More >>
A measure to shift the responsibility for primary elections from the Guam Election Commission to the political parties is up for a vote this week. Senator Joe S. San Agustin says he introduced the bill to save taxpayers money, but Senator Jim Espaldon is concerned that any savings would be lost by the likelihood for runoff elections.More >>
Expect to hear increased noise and activity at the Andersen Air Force Base during an Operational Readiness Exercise later this week.More >>
The pictures were circulating all day on social media... several cars vandalized with graffiti at a Harmon Apartment Complex. Turns out the culprit may have been a 14-year-old boy.More >>
The sanitary permits for China Wok, Imperial Garden, Mongo Mongo and Aji Ichi were all suspended after the discovery of signs of either rodent or cockroach infestations.More >>
After Guahan Academy Charter School employees faced a payless payday last week - checks were finally cut on Tuesday.More >>
A 53-year-old Malojloj man is the latest person to come forward alleging child sex abuse involving the local Catholic Church. Identified only as J.T., it was between 1972 through 1976 that he was sexually molested by Fr. Louis Brouillard who was the priest at San Isidro Catholic Church and a Boy Scout Master. JT during that time was an altar boy and Boy Scout.More >>
The Mandana Drug Task Force strikes again netting multiple arrests in Chalan Pago, Asan and Dededo. In total six people face drug charges.More >>
