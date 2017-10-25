Change your password often to avoid being a victim of cybercrime

Cybercrime is on the rise - and is expected to reach a cost of roughly $2 trillion by 2019. But with cyber criminals as active as ever, we give you tips on how to keep your passwords and information more secure.

There are 60 cyber attacks every day in Guam - that statistic coming from University of Illinois at Chicago Center for Public Safety associate director Jason Stamps who conducted a cybersecurity training in Guam earlier this year. In fact, nowadays, fraudulent charges on credit cards are almost common place. Agana Heights resident Brian Yow experienced this first hand, recalling, "I called to make a payment and they told me my payment on American Express was four times what I knew I charged on it, so we started going back through my charges, and I had charges for call girls in new York 54 rental cars in Cairo, and I'm like hmm...so that ain't right."

Similar discrepancies appeared with his other accounts at different banks. Yow said, "Well, I had to go back to the federal government, I had to go through all my credit cards, which in itself is terrible, I had to replace everything, and it's still ongoing. It's been about 7 months and it's still ongoing."

According to Guam Homeland Security advisor George Charfauros, sixty percent of Americans have experienced a major data breach. With cybersecurity month this October, he encourages residents to learn how to better protect themselves by strengthening passwords during change your password day today. "Make it longer, about 7 characters or more, don't use the standard password 1, or 123456," he suggested.

Residents should also incorporate symbols, spaces, two-factor authentication and change their passwords every three to six months.

Resident Flora Calilit said, "You have to have a different password in every different transaction," and fellow neighbor Allan McFadden added, "I've got little secret stuff that I do, it's something historical or family-related and just basically, I keep it to myself."

Charfauros reminds the public not to give out information or click on suspicious links, adding any suspicious activity should be reported the Mariana Regional Fusion Center. If not you could become more at risk for becoming a cyber victim.

Yow said, "It's a hassle, let me tell you. You have to jump through so many hoops, so you have to be very, very careful where you pass out that password, you want to make it very difficult, as many numbers and letters as you can remember."