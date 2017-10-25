15 graduate from Adult Drug Court

Getting a second chance, 15 people are the latest to graduate from the Adult Drug Court Program.

The Judiciary of Guam making that announcement about these first time drug offenders. They have no prior records. The intensive treatment program is designed to decrease activity related to the abuse of alcohol and drugs. This is the 30th cycle to graduate from the drug court program. A total of 349 people have successfully finished the program since the very first treatment session wrapped up 12 years ago.