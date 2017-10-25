15 graduate from Adult Drug Court - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

15 graduate from Adult Drug Court

Posted: Updated:

Getting a second chance, 15 people are the latest to graduate from the Adult Drug Court Program.

The Judiciary of Guam making that announcement about these first time drug offenders. They have no prior records. The intensive treatment program is designed to decrease activity related to the abuse of alcohol and drugs. This is the 30th cycle to graduate from the drug court program. A total of 349 people have successfully finished the program since the very first treatment session wrapped up 12 years ago.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Woman indicted for allegedly threatening to kill witness

    Woman indicted for allegedly threatening to kill witness

    An indictment is handed down against a 33 year old woman who allegedly threatened to kill an apparent witness involved in the alleged major prison contraband scheme.

    More >>

    An indictment is handed down against a 33 year old woman who allegedly threatened to kill an apparent witness involved in the alleged major prison contraband scheme.

    More >>

  • Hearing set for H2B lawsuit

    Hearing set for H2B lawsuit

    A hearing is set on the Justice Department's motion to dismiss a lawsuit against USCIS in the H2B visa denial controversy.  Contractors filed the complaint seeking to reverse the nearly 100-percent rejection rate of foreign worker applications in recent months. Local officials, including the Governor, have said the policy is having a severe negative impact on local construction. Magistrate judge Joaquin Manibusan conducted a preliminary review. He found the plaintiffs are not li...More >>
    A hearing is set on the Justice Department's motion to dismiss a lawsuit against USCIS in the H2B visa denial controversy.  Contractors filed the complaint seeking to reverse the nearly 100-percent rejection rate of foreign worker applications in recent months. Local officials, including the Governor, have said the policy is having a severe negative impact on local construction. Magistrate judge Joaquin Manibusan conducted a preliminary review. He found the plaintiffs are not li...More >>

  • 15 graduate from Adult Drug Court

    15 graduate from Adult Drug Court

    Getting a second chance, 15 people are the latest to graduate from the Adult Drug Court Program.

    More >>

    Getting a second chance, 15 people are the latest to graduate from the Adult Drug Court Program.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly