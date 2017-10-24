Storm spared Guam, but Tuesday was blustery - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Storm spared Guam, but Tuesday was blustery

The previously-declared Tropical Storm Watch for Guam and Rota was canceled Tuesday afternoon, but although Guam was spared, the island did see some of the affects from the passing storm.

Guam is in the clear but Tropical Storm 27 W did pack quite the punch passing south of the territory.  The waves causing water to slowly creep up at Inarajan pool. It's a scene Timothy Herrom is all too familiar with, as he said, "This usually gets flooded."

Further south, Tony Mansapit hunkers down items in his yard, and ties up loose ends on his canopy. "I was hoping the winds not blowing any harder," he shared.

Village Mayor, Ernest Chargualaf, works with DPW to keep drainages clear. A method to prevent looding, for the most part, he says his community is always prepared. "It's reoccurring so the residents know what they are supposed to do"

It was midday today into the late afternoon that homeland security officials say when we would be seeing most of the effects from this storm passing south of the island. Just off the Merizo pier you see the waves stacking up and over here to my left the waves crashing into the shore.

The strong winds and constant showers in the southern villages didn't stop tourist and locals alike from going out.

The winds even causing spot outages throughout the island. Guam Power Authority crews were also out cutting down bamboo and heavy vegetation to prevent them from taking down power lines.

