Military exercise this week

Expect to hear increased noise and activity at the Andersen Air Force Base during an Operational Readiness Exercise later this week. Residents may hear sound effects, messages from loud speakers, sirens and noise from alert vehicles as well as see smoke during the training scenarios. According to a post on the AAFB Facebook page, the routinely scheduled exercise is not in response to any specific threats, but is meant to prepare Airmen to conduct base functions in a high risk environment. Base support services may be limited throughout the week, with the actual exercise scheduled to take place from October 26th to the 28th.