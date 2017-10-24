Teen in custody for graffiti at Harmon apartments - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Teen in custody for graffiti at Harmon apartments

The pictures were circulating all day on social media... several cars vandalized with graffiti at a Harmon Apartment Complex.  Turns out the culprit may have been a 14-year-old boy.

Police attribute his capture after receiving information from the community.

The teenager is confined at the Department of Youth Affairs charged with Criminal Mischief, Beyond Control and Violation of Curfew.

