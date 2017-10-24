GPO food outlets remain closed - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GPO food outlets remain closed

Four Guam Premier Outlets food establishments shut down by Public Health two weeks ago remain closed. The sanitary permits for China Wok, Imperial Garden, Mongo Mongo and Aji Ichi were all suspended after the discovery of signs of either rodent or cockroach infestations.

According to administrator Marilou Scroggs, a follow-up inspection was conducted at Aji Ichi on Monday, however the restaurant remains closed due to uncorrected violations.

