Charter school staff finally paid

After Guahan Academy Charter School employees faced a payless payday last week - checks were finally cut on Tuesday. GACS interim spokesperson decon Larry Claros added that employees receiving direct deposits through Bank of Guam also received the money today, while those using other banks should receive their deposits by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. He added school officials plan to meet with the Department of Administration to discuss how delays leading to payless paydays can be avoided in the future.

    Expect to hear increased noise and activity at the Andersen Air Force Base during an Operational Readiness Exercise later this week.

    The pictures were circulating all day on social media... several cars vandalized with graffiti at a Harmon Apartment Complex.  Turns out the culprit may have been a 14-year-old boy.

    The sanitary permits for China Wok, Imperial Garden, Mongo Mongo and Aji Ichi were all suspended after the discovery of signs of either rodent or cockroach infestations.

