Malojloj man latest to accuse priest of molestation

A 53-year-old Malojloj man is the latest person to come forward alleging child sex abuse involving the local Catholic Church. Identified only as J.T., it was between 1972 through 1976 that he was sexually molested by Fr. Louis Brouillard who was the priest at San Isidro Catholic Church and a Boy Scout Master. JT during that time was an altar boy and Boy Scout.

He alleges Fr. Brouillard sexually molested him on parish grounds and during Boy Scout outings. Several years later Fr. Brouillard was reassigned to Minnesota. In 1981 he wrote to JT's parents offering to pay for his college tuition, air fare, food and housing. Although JT didn't want to go, his parents convinced him that it was an opportunity he could not pass up.

Under the impression he would be attending college, not soon after he arrived, Fr Brouillard took him to Canada where he allegedly tried to force JT to have sex with him. The victim pushed him away, refused and told the priest he would not be his sex toy. This was the last time JT ever saw or had a sexual encounter with Brouillard.

In an interview with KUAM last year, the priest confessed to sexually molesting boys in Guam, saying he thought it made them happy.