Archdiocese mandating training for adults interacting with youth

Starting next month, the Archdiocese of Agana will go live with an online resource to ensure every adult that comes in contact with youth - at church or in the classroom - gets a regular refresher course on safe boundaries and mandated reporting.

Anywhere from 500 to 800 individuals who work at or with the Church will need to log on and take a refresher course. "Any adult who's going to be in regular contact, especially in some type of leadership role with young people, must go through this training," explained Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes upon announcing their Choice Program, one he's used himself years ago as a priest.

"We've decided to adopt the Virtus online program for the protection of minors," he stated.

The program, according to the website, provides training on the signs of child sexual abuse, methods and means by which offenders commit abuse, and easy steps one can use to prevent child sexual abuse.

To date, 130-plus clergy sexual abuse lawsuits have been filed in the local and federal courts.

Though majority of the cases are alleged to have occurred decades ago and many of the perpetrators now deceased, the Church remains committed to preventing future abuse. "It allows for follow up online over the course of months. It's not just a one-time training but there's refresher courses that keep coming back to keep you alert," said His Excellency.

The program also provides for background checks. According to the Church's new policies, background checks are mandatory.

Prior to the adoption of the Virtus Online trainings, the Task Force for the Protection of Minors conducted trainings at every parish and Catholic school. Archbishop Byrnes cited a recent criminal sexual conduct case out of Bishop Baumgarnter Memorial School which resulted in the arrest of current sports director Peregrine "Perry" Corpuz San Nicolas.

"It says something about the effectiveness of our task force efforts. Because the school did everything right, immediately making a report to civil authorities. Dealing immediately with the accused. And providing support and pastoral care and attention to the victim," he shared. "This is really important. 0807 the young person has returned to school and feels safe because she saw it in action."

Virtus will go online by November 15 with an ambitious target date for completion of trainings set for the end of January 2018. The program costs $2,800, a cost which the Chancery will absorb for the first year of implementation.