Was politics behind ethics complaint against legislators

Is a recent ethics complaint filed against a majority of senators politically motivated? That's the argument of one University of Guam professor now speaking out after the complaint was filed on Monday.

It's a difference of opinion - on one side, Guam Citizens for Public Accountability spokesperson Ken Leon Guerrero argues senators violated the law, saying, "Raising the fuel taxes in direct violation of Public Law 24-222 which requires any increase in taxes or new debt above $25 million to be voted on in a general election and approved by the public."

On the other - UOG professor Ron McNinch disagrees, noting, "This is voodoo politics, you know if people want to control the legislature in this sort of way, then they should get themselves elected to a majority of 8 and start doing the things that they want to do."

At issue is an ethics complaint filed by Leon Guerrero on Monday over the passage of Bill 122. He said, "The new legislation will incrementally raise the liquid fuel tax, but according to Leon Guerrero, without a public vote, it violates Guam Law."

However McNinch argues that according to the Mason's Manual of Legislative Procedure, that's not the case, "In this particular case, a statute passed by a legislature cannot bind future actions of another legislature, unless a constitution, state constitution or in this case a Guam constitution or the Guam organic act specifically specifies that that can be done. In this case there's no specification," he said.

He adds that because 8 out of Guam's 15 senators are named in the complaint, the remaining 7 - a minority - would be unable to act on the findings of the ethics committee. He deems the complaint politically motivated. Meanwhile, Leon Guerrero says it's simply meant to keep senators accountable, especially when government debt has doubled in Guam over the past seven years.

Leon Guerrero said, "Whenever you want to raise taxes, introduce new taxes such as they're planning to do with different bills, or increase public debt, you have to put the measure before the public in a general election, and the public gets a chance to vote on it, because we're the ones that are going to pay for it."

He hopes the legislation will be repealed and then voted on in a general election. The compliant has since been referred to Senator Regine Biscoe Lee who indicated she will act in accordance with the legislature's standing rules. Lee is not one of those named in the complaint. She adds the mere receipt of the complaint does not indicate any that any actual violations have occurred.