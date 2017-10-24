Six arrested by task force for drugs

The Mandana Drug Task Force strikes again netting multiple arrests in Chalan Pago, Asan and Dededo. In total six people face drug charges.

It started with a raid in Chalan Pago where 23-year-olds Jacob Joseph Santos Perez and David Luke San Nicolas were arrested.

The US Marshals had just executed a search warrant in search of John Donnafield. Perez and San Nicolas were found inside the home with drugs and linked to a stolen vehicle. Investigators were then led to home in Asan where another search warrant was executed.

Arrested were 24-year-old Jaylene Jasmin Torres and 30-year-old Cristobal Frank Quintanilla. Another search warrant was then conducted at the Villa Rosario Condos in Dededo.

There the Mandana Drug Task Force arrested 41-year-old Luis Christopher Hocog and 38-year-old Jona-Lyn Hocog Mesa on drug charges.