Trial continued for healthcare fraud

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood grants a motion to continue trial in a healthcare fraud case due to the voluminous discovery.

Guam Medical Transport's Clifford Shoemake, Nicholas Shoemake, Kimberly "Casey" Connor and Thelma Joiner are accused of defrauding Medicare and TriCare out of $11 million.

Also in court on Tuesday, the Chief Judge granted Joiner's motion to sever her trial from her co-defendants.

Trial for the Shoemakes and Connor is set for March 2018 while Joiner's trial will follow in June.