Frank Aguon, Jr. announces Alicia Limtiaco as running mate

Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. and former U.S. Attorney Alicia Limtiaco will vie for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. The pair filed their candidacy papers with the Election Commission Tuesday surrounded by family and supporters.

The senator said, "Today I am announcing that I am running for governor of Guam with Alicia Ann Garrido Limtiaco for lieutenant governor." Aguon says they will lay out the specifics of their campaign platform in the days ahead, but the key to winning Adelup. "It's going to boil down to efficient and effective government. Because our people want to see that in fact the services are delivered. That the tax refunds come in at a much quicker pace, and that we're able to meet our commitments and pay our vendors in a timely manner."

Before becoming U.S. Attorney, Limtiaco was Guam's first elected Attorney General. She met with Aguon several times before accepting his offer. They share similar humble beginnings, and she was especially impressed with his dedication and work ethic. "And ultimately what it came down to was again seeing that for over twenty years of his lifetime he has fully committed to serving our community," Limtiaco said.

Aguon is a nine-term senator whose seen the democrats maintain control of the legislative majority, but it will be sixteen years since they've held Adelup. He acknowledges that the key to victory is keeping full party support post-primary, saying, "The diversity will translate into unity at the end. And that's our anticipation, and that's exactly our commitment in terms of making sure we are true to our campaign theme that in fact we're going to promote family and we're going to promote faith, and that's keeping the unity within the party."

There are two other democratic gubernatorial candidates, Bank of Guam Chair Lou Leon Guerrero who is running with Josh Tenorio, and former Governor Carl Gutierrez who has yet to name a running mate.