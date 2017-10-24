Trial for alleged luxury car scheme set for 2018 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Trial for alleged luxury car scheme set for 2018

It'll be another year before the defendants charged in a scheme involving luxury cars that were fraudulently registered then shipped to China will head to trial.

In court on Tuesday, Judge Alberto Lamorena acknowledged a superseding indictment names two additional defendants.

They are Prestige Automobiles' Chief Executive Officer John Shen and his son, Jonathan Shen who court documents state, also works at the dealership.

Already named and charged are Shen's Corporation, Prestige Automobiles, sales manager Orlando Domingo and sales and ordering administrator Ana Absalon.

Trial was scheduled to start on Friday, but will instead start in October 2018.

