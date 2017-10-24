Ada favors bill banning political signs

The proliferation of election year political signs along Guam roadways may soon become a thing of the past. Lawmakers have placed in the voting file Senator Tommy Morrison's bill to ban fixed campaign signage on public property in.

Senator Tom Ada spoke in support of the measure, saying, "I think we've come into an age where the political billboards out there on the public rights of way really becomes a visual assault. I don't care how pretty or how handsome you are on that billboard, it's still a visual assault."

Ada says there are many other alternatives for candidates to get their exposure, especially in this new digital age. But, the measure does not stop another longstanding Guam political tradition.

Candidates will still be allowed to hold up signs and wave along public roadways. The legislation does not apply to signs on private property.