Rotarians donate wheelchairs to hospital

They're joining forces to support Guam's only public hospital. Now two years in the making, representatives from the various Rotary Clubs of Guam presented 22 wheelchairs to the Guam Memorial Hospital and the Skilled Nursing Unit.

Wayne Santos is the Rotary Assistant District Governor for the Pacific Basin Group said, "We believe that we have a shared responsibility to take action in our community in order to make a difference - today we continue to partner with the Guam Memorial Hospital and the skilled nursing facility to help make a difference for their staff and patience."

The donation totals over $8,400.

Their next donation, Santos says, will be baby blankets.