Prayer of Peace for our World in English & Chamorro on Soundcloud

The proliferation of election year political signs along Guam roadways may soon become a thing of the past. Lawmakers have placed in the voting file Senator Tommy Morrison's bill to ban fixed campaign signage on public property in. Senator Tom Ada spoke in support of the measure, saying, "I think we've come into an age where the political billboards out there on the public rights of way really becomes a visual assault. I don't care how pretty or how handsome you are on tha...

