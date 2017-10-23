DOE schools in session, storm will pass SE of Guam today

Tropical Depression 27W is now a Tropical Storm. Guam and Rota remain under a Tropical Storm Watch. It is tracking to pass southwest of Guam sometime today. Maximum sustained winds are at 45mph. Guam remains under a Small Craft and High Surf Advisory.

Storm shelters are now open at the Yigo Gym, Agana Heights Gym, and Talofofo Gym.

Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez announced via twitter that there WILL BE classes today for public schools.