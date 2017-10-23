Guam in COR4, but storm shelters opening at 11pm

Although Guam remains in Condition of Readiness 4, GovGuam will be opening emergency shelters for those who might need them beginning at 11 o'clock tonight. The shelters are located at the Yigo Gym, Agana Heights Gym and Talofofo Gym.

Please make sure to bring a valid ID, food, water, bedding and other necessary personal items for all members of your family.

Alcohol, weapons, drugs and gas stoves are strictly prohibited.