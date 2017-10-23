Charter school staffers endure payless payday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Charter school staffers endure payless payday

Employees at Guahan Academy Charter School had a payless pay day last week. According to school interim public relations officer Larry Claros, GACS sent in its allotment request to the Department of Administration on October 6th. However the partial allotment request was sent to DOE one week later and funds were not released in time to make payroll last Friday. Claros said the issue has been resolved with DOA, and employees should be getting paid on Tuesday.

