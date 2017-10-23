Was Jeff Limo trying to help GPDs investigation? - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Was Jeff Limo trying to help GPDs investigation?

Posted: Updated:

We first brought you the news about the three DOC officers fired for their alleged part in the major contraband scheme at the local prison. The case going back to court this week. But, the defense attorney for the former head of DOC's internal affairs argues his client was only trying to help Guam Police with their investigation to catch those smuggling contraband inside.

Helping authorities with the investigation, but ultimately being set up for failure, "They sought his assistance and cooperation in building their investigation and he met regularly from detectives from GPD updating them on what was going on," said Attorney Curtis Van De Veld represents Jeffrey Limo. He says his client was actually assisting police in their investigation.

The former head of the prison's internal affairs was fired last week after DOC leaders served him and two other officers indicted in the major contraband scheme with their final disciplinary action.

"When we received the final notice of adverse action it did not address any of the arguments raised in the response to the notice of proposed adverse action," he said.

He says Limo will appeal the decision with the Civil Service Commission. Limo is accused of receiving bribes and moving inmates Shawn Johnson and Bruno Simmons from one post to the next in exchange for money.

He is also alleged to have been in contact via text messages with co-defendant Ronald Meno. "Meno claims he bribed Limo on two occasions and paid $500 and he kept $500 on two instances and we contend Meno kept all of the money," he said.

 Limo remains under house arrest.

Meantime, Van De Veld shares how this case has impacted his client. "Anyone under those circumstances they would feel humiliated...innocent or guilty...they would feel betrayed, if you have been aggressively performing responsibilities as Jeffery had did for a number of years," he said.

Limo and others indicted in the case are scheduled to be back in court Wednesday morning.

