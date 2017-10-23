Okinawan activists standing against Ritidian expansion - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Okinawan activists standing against Ritidian expansion

Posted: Updated:

A group of activists from Okinawa are here in Guam in solidarity with groups advocating against the expansion of the US military at Ritidian. Takae Resident Society Against Helipad Construction translator Mizuki Nakamura explained that much like recent protests here in Guam, residents of the Yanbaru rainforest have protested against the construction of six US helipads near residential areas for over a decade. Despite this, the helipads were built and have had negative effects, including a helicopter crash involving radioactive material just two weeks ago.

"Big smoke, big black smoke was coming out of the helicopter, so we are really concerned that the radioactive substances scattered around the residential area but we have no right to do any types of investigation for the possible health effect," she said.

The group is advocating for US bases to leave Okinawa and against military expansion here in Guam. To learn more you can watch a  documentary titled "Takae, the Forest of Life" tonight or attend a forum on U.S. militarization and resistance efforts on Tuesday. Both events start at 6PM at the UOG CLASS lecture hall.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • THINK PINK DAY at KUAM

    THINK PINK DAY at KUAM

    Today, the stations of KUAM will celebrate our  annual Think Pink Day in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

    More >>

    Today, the stations of KUAM will celebrate our  annual Think Pink Day in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

    More >>

  • DOE schools in session, storm will pass SE of Guam today

    DOE schools in session, storm will pass SE of Guam today

    Tropical Depression 27W is now a Tropical Storm. Guam and Rota  remain under a Tropical Storm Watch. It is tracking to pass southwest of Guam sometime today.  Maximum sustained winds are at 45mph.  Guam remains under a Small Craft and High Surf Advisory.  Storm shelters are now open at the Yigo Gym, Agana Heights Gym, and Talofofo Gym. Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez announced via twitter that there WILL BE classes today for public schools.More >>
    Tropical Depression 27W is now a Tropical Storm. Guam and Rota  remain under a Tropical Storm Watch. It is tracking to pass southwest of Guam sometime today.  Maximum sustained winds are at 45mph.  Guam remains under a Small Craft and High Surf Advisory.  Storm shelters are now open at the Yigo Gym, Agana Heights Gym, and Talofofo Gym. Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez announced via twitter that there WILL BE classes today for public schools.More >>

  • Guam in COR4, but storm shelters opening at 11pm

    Guam in COR4, but storm shelters opening at 11pm

    Although Guam remains in Condition of Readiness 4, GovGuam will be opening emergency shelters for those who might need them beginning at 11 o'clock tonight.  The shelters are located at the Yigo Gym, Agana Heights Gym and Talofofo Gym.

    More >>

    Although Guam remains in Condition of Readiness 4, GovGuam will be opening emergency shelters for those who might need them beginning at 11 o'clock tonight.  The shelters are located at the Yigo Gym, Agana Heights Gym and Talofofo Gym.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly