Okinawan activists standing against Ritidian expansion

A group of activists from Okinawa are here in Guam in solidarity with groups advocating against the expansion of the US military at Ritidian. Takae Resident Society Against Helipad Construction translator Mizuki Nakamura explained that much like recent protests here in Guam, residents of the Yanbaru rainforest have protested against the construction of six US helipads near residential areas for over a decade. Despite this, the helipads were built and have had negative effects, including a helicopter crash involving radioactive material just two weeks ago.

"Big smoke, big black smoke was coming out of the helicopter, so we are really concerned that the radioactive substances scattered around the residential area but we have no right to do any types of investigation for the possible health effect," she said.

The group is advocating for US bases to leave Okinawa and against military expansion here in Guam. To learn more you can watch a documentary titled "Takae, the Forest of Life" tonight or attend a forum on U.S. militarization and resistance efforts on Tuesday. Both events start at 6PM at the UOG CLASS lecture hall.