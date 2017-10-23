Groundbreaking lawyer speaking to UOG students - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Groundbreaking lawyer speaking to UOG students

An attorney who won a landmark gay rights case before the U.S. Supreme Court will deliver a speech on civil rights to University of Guam students Tuesday. Paul Smith successfully argued the 2003 Lawrence v. Texas case, which he says set the foundation for the eventual legalization of LGBT marriage.

"It turned out that Justice Kennedy, who is a very conservative justice on many things, was the key justice ruling in favor of LGBT equality right along, through all four cases, right up to through marriage equality. If he hadn't been that particular conservative justice we might've had a very different outcome," said Smith.

 He says Guam's Chamorro only self-determination plebiscite, which was struck down by federal judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood as discriminatory, is a case he believes could reach the high court. He added, "It is an interesting one where the district court here said voting can't be limited based on ancestry going back to the 1950 Organic Act, and that had too much racial consequences. And I think the court, that's the kind of case that could easily end up in the Supreme Court."

Smith says he hopes to convey in his speech the importance of civil rights, and the critical role the supreme court plays in how the country operates.

