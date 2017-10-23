Barrigada house fire miraculously spares religious relics

It's a story that could make a believer out of you. In the central village of Barrigada, an elderly couple is left picking up the pieces after their home caught fire on Sunday night. While cleaning through the rubble today, they make a remarkable discovery that reminded them to count their blessings.

All that's left is rubble. "It's so bad. It's really major damage," say Maria and Ralph Gutierrez. "Nothing can be saved. Everything was ruined." But just when they thought they had lost everything, married couple Maria and Ralph Gutierrez were reminded that they haven't lost their faith.

Now that the smoke has cleared, the couple returned home on Monday to clean up. That's when they made a remarkable discovery. The flames had no affect on her dozens of religious relics.

In the center of the home, a bright blue dress contrasts with the charred and black carpet, walls, and ceiling. The accompanying prayer book also unscathed. That, and dozens of other relics located throughout the house.

"I have the Blessed Mother. It's an antique from the 1800s, I have the Lady of Guadalupe and Mt. Carmel and the Divine Mercy. The rest are in the other room that is alright; none of them are damaged. You have to see them. Everybody is shocked. Everybody is taking pictures," said Maria. "None of them fell. They were all just standing. Every one of them."

Though the Guam Fire Department has yet to release information on what caused the house fire, Maria says their initial reports trace the flames to her husband's brand new scooter, which he uses to move around the yard and walk longer distances due to his heart condition.

The scooter was plugged in and charging when they left the home. "I have no idea. It's brand new. It's a brand new scooter - firefighters were really working so hard to get all the flames out," she said.

Though the house now unlivable, the surviving relics remind her to count her blessings. That she and her husband had accepted a dinner invitation and weren't home at the time of the fire and that they have the help of their family and friends and the American Red Cross Guam Chapter in their time of need.

"I have a strong faith. Very strong. And I believe in it, because look at what happened. It saved our lives," she shared. "And no, I don't know. I just thank God for it."