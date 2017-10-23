Brown widows discovered and blocked from entry into Guam

Guam Customs Biosecurity Unit reporting it successfully prevented the entry of brown widow spiders into Guam. The discovery was made on Friday the 13th in a container arriving from Majuro.

The container was sealed, fumigated and left for 24 hours. Upon re-inspection the container was cleared and released.

Customs Director James McDonald comments as Guam's first line of defense they stop any and all hazards from infiltrating our border and entering the community and in this instance the effort was successful.