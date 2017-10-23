Fire chief's classified transfer draws senator's probe - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Fire chief's classified transfer draws senator's probe

There is a question over former Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas' transfer back to classified service. Public Safety Chair senator Telena Nelson says she wants to clarify if San Nicolas returned to the right position after leaving his post as chief, saying, "During our investigation of the promotions and the manner  it was done. We came across the law that stipulates that once you're removed , once you resign from the position of director you move back into the previous step. and so his previous step should have been lieutenant."

San Nicolas currently holds the position of deputy fire chief. Nelson says she sought an opinion from the Attorney General, but was advised that the issue needs to be resolved by the Civil Service Commission, which has been copied on the AG's response. "In the most recent months we've had a lot of promotions done, and a lot of it has been challenged, but also to ensure that our process is fair and impartial. And that we are utilizing the process to bring merit upon the organization," the senator said.

San Nicolas tells KUAM News he followed all the steps required in the Department of Administration application process, and he had no other reaction.

