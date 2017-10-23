Parent pressing charges against students for jumping daughter

One parent is pressing charges against two students at Simon Sanchez High School after a school fight that broke out on Friday morning.

"The the fighting is out of control," shared a frustrated Athena Woodbury. The parent's 17-year-old daughter Ashley was involved in a fight at the Home of the Sharks last week. The incident was caught on camera and posted on social media showing an assault involving several students, as well as others jumping in to try to stop the violence. The incident left her daughter bruised, scraped, and with soreness in her jaw.

Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirmed the incident and is under investigation, telling KUAM News, "The incident happened in the morning over at Simon Sanchez High School involving five females. I know that disciplinary action was taken on the students that were identified on the video, and so at this point, there's no school today, so administrators are going to complete their investigation by tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Woodbury has also taken the matter to the Guam Police Department, saying, "I went to GPD and filed a report, and they said its going to Youth Affairs because they're still students, even though they're adults already, so we're just waiting. I called them again today, I'm going to call them again tomorrow, I'm going to keep calling Youth Affairs until something is done, because my daughter doesn't feel safe in school."

Cruz said that any violence in schools is a serious matter that could lead to consequences including suspension or expulsion. "Whenever a student is assaulted, obviously the Guam Police Department is notified. Students are checked, the victims are checked by the nurse, they are given a nurses incident report form," she explained.

While Cruz said school officials were able to address the situation, Woodbury argued more needs to be done to ensure student safety. "They need to have more aids, more school resource officers whatever they are, they need to have more of those, they need to have the principals and the vice principals out walking the halls," she said.

Woodbury will be meeting with school officials to discuss the incident on Tuesday.