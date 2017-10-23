Standards-based-grading touted throughout DOE

Thousands of teachers and support staff at the Guam Department of Education honed their skills during the fourth professional development day of the year. According to deputy superintendent Erika Cruz, today's training emphasized standards-based-grading.

"There's been much discussion about changing the grading system from the percentage and letter grades to standards based grading where we identify whether students have mastered the skill or not, so it's a change in the way we're grading students," she stated.

She said GDOE hopes to fully implement standards based grading by 2020. Meanwhile, secondary schools also hosted trainings specific to school needs, including accreditation and school counseling. First aid and CPR training was also provided to roughly 200 employees.