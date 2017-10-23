Rain expected through mid-week due to Tropical Storm Watch

Expect more rainy weather in the days to come as a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Guam and the Marianas. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Chip Guard, the storm is located south-southeast of Guam, is beginning to organize and could come within 100 miles of the island.

"Once it gets to its closest point about noon tomorrow then the stronger winds are going to start picking up on the back side of the storm," said Guard. "As far as coastal inundation and storm surge, most of its going to be on the southeast and the south part of the island, especially Inarajan and Talofofo areas."

Residents are advised to secure loose debris in their yards and stay up to date with weather advisories.

A hazardous sea warning is in effect until 6PM today while a small craft advisory is in effect until 6PM on Wednesday.