Rain expected through mid-week due to Tropical Storm Watch - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Rain expected through mid-week due to Tropical Storm Watch

Posted: Updated:

Expect more rainy weather in the days to come as a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Guam and the Marianas. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Chip Guard, the storm is located south-southeast of Guam, is beginning to organize and could come within 100 miles of the island.

"Once it gets to its closest point about noon tomorrow then the stronger winds are going to start picking up on the back side of the storm," said Guard. "As far as coastal inundation and storm surge, most of its going to be on the southeast and the south part of the island, especially Inarajan and Talofofo areas."

Residents are advised to secure loose debris in their yards and stay up to date with weather advisories.

A hazardous sea warning is in effect until 6PM today while a small craft advisory is in effect until 6PM on Wednesday.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • THINK PINK DAY at KUAM

    THINK PINK DAY at KUAM

    Today, the stations of KUAM will celebrate our  annual Think Pink Day in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

    More >>

    Today, the stations of KUAM will celebrate our  annual Think Pink Day in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

    More >>

  • DOE schools in session, storm will pass SE of Guam today

    DOE schools in session, storm will pass SE of Guam today

    Tropical Depression 27W is now a Tropical Storm. Guam and Rota  remain under a Tropical Storm Watch. It is tracking to pass southwest of Guam sometime today.  Maximum sustained winds are at 45mph.  Guam remains under a Small Craft and High Surf Advisory.  Storm shelters are now open at the Yigo Gym, Agana Heights Gym, and Talofofo Gym. Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez announced via twitter that there WILL BE classes today for public schools.More >>
    Tropical Depression 27W is now a Tropical Storm. Guam and Rota  remain under a Tropical Storm Watch. It is tracking to pass southwest of Guam sometime today.  Maximum sustained winds are at 45mph.  Guam remains under a Small Craft and High Surf Advisory.  Storm shelters are now open at the Yigo Gym, Agana Heights Gym, and Talofofo Gym. Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez announced via twitter that there WILL BE classes today for public schools.More >>

  • Guam in COR4, but storm shelters opening at 11pm

    Guam in COR4, but storm shelters opening at 11pm

    Although Guam remains in Condition of Readiness 4, GovGuam will be opening emergency shelters for those who might need them beginning at 11 o'clock tonight.  The shelters are located at the Yigo Gym, Agana Heights Gym and Talofofo Gym.

    More >>

    Although Guam remains in Condition of Readiness 4, GovGuam will be opening emergency shelters for those who might need them beginning at 11 o'clock tonight.  The shelters are located at the Yigo Gym, Agana Heights Gym and Talofofo Gym.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly