Vandalizer(s) of Great Seal of Guam being sought

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Today, the stations of KUAM will celebrate our annual Think Pink Day in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.More >>
Today, the stations of KUAM will celebrate our annual Think Pink Day in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.More >>
Although Guam remains in Condition of Readiness 4, GovGuam will be opening emergency shelters for those who might need them beginning at 11 o'clock tonight. The shelters are located at the Yigo Gym, Agana Heights Gym and Talofofo Gym.More >>
Although Guam remains in Condition of Readiness 4, GovGuam will be opening emergency shelters for those who might need them beginning at 11 o'clock tonight. The shelters are located at the Yigo Gym, Agana Heights Gym and Talofofo Gym.More >>
Public Safety Chair senator Telena Nelson says she wants to clarify if San Nicolas returned to the right position after leaving his post as chief.More >>
Public Safety Chair senator Telena Nelson says she wants to clarify if San Nicolas returned to the right position after leaving his post as chief.More >>
Employees at Guahan Academy Charter School had a payless pay day last week. According to school interim public relations officer Larry Claros, GACS sent in its allotment request to the Department of Administration on October 6th. However the partial allotment request was sent to DOE one week later and funds were not released in time to make payroll last Friday. Claros said the issue has been resolved with DOA, and employees should be getting paid on Tuesday.More >>
Employees at Guahan Academy Charter School had a payless pay day last week. According to school interim public relations officer Larry Claros, GACS sent in its allotment request to the Department of Administration on October 6th. However the partial allotment request was sent to DOE one week later and funds were not released in time to make payroll last Friday. Claros said the issue has been resolved with DOA, and employees should be getting paid on Tuesday.More >>
26-year-old Tristian Kemp is a former Agana Heights resident and a 2009 George Washington High School graduate.More >>
26-year-old Tristian Kemp is a former Agana Heights resident and a 2009 George Washington High School graduate.More >>
An attorney who won a landmark gay rights case before the U.S. Supreme Court will deliver a speech on civil rights to University of Guam students Tuesday. Paul Smith successfully argued the 2003 Lawrence v. Texas case, which he says set the foundation for the eventual legalization of LGBT marriage.More >>
An attorney who won a landmark gay rights case before the U.S. Supreme Court will deliver a speech on civil rights to University of Guam students Tuesday. Paul Smith successfully argued the 2003 Lawrence v. Texas case, which he says set the foundation for the eventual legalization of LGBT marriage.More >>
Guam Customs Biosecurity Unit reporting it successfully prevented the entry of brown widow spiders into Guam. The discovery was made on Friday the 13th in a container arriving from Majuro.More >>
Guam Customs Biosecurity Unit reporting it successfully prevented the entry of brown widow spiders into Guam. The discovery was made on Friday the 13th in a container arriving from Majuro.More >>