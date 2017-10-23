Vandalizer(s) of Great Seal of Guam being sought

The search is on for the vandal who spray-painted graffiti at the Great Seal of Guam park over the weekend. Authorities are seeking the person who tagged the monument with "AROMA."

Kayaks that were parked at the Paseo were also found defaced. Governor Eddie Calvo praised members of the Marianas Paddlesports Racing Association for cleaning up the graffiti.

He called on police to "bring to justice those who would desecrate such a precious site." Photos of the vandalism drew strong rebuke on social media. Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio who heads the Islandwide Beautification task force called it "appalling and disrespectful to the entire community." He urged anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 477-HELP.